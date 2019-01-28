Cultural Immersion Resources

For organizations that don’t have the time or resources to build their own in-house cultural immersion initiatives, there are many for-profit and nonprofit organizations that offer programs and experiences geared at achieving the same outcomes in which employees and teams can enroll.

The Hunger Project

This Australia-based nonprofit organization works to create holistic, self-directed paths to fighting hunger in developing countries across Africa, South Asia and Latin America. As part of its efforts, it hosts corporate leadership development programs geared toward building business competencies through immersion in the communities the organization serves.

thp.org.au

Ignite Journeys

Ignite Journeys hosts leadership development experiences for both corporations and individuals looking to build skills across communication, emotional intelligence, and diversity, equity and inclusion through immersive experiences in Mexico, Nicaragua, Tanzania, rural Appalachia and urban Chicago.

experienceignite.com

Reality

Reality is an invitation-only collection of leadership and social impact-related immersive experiences focused on broadening perspectives by bringing people together in Israel. Depending on whether participants are in social goods, tech, venture or one of the seven other fields Reality supports, they have opportunities to join different tracks.

schusterman.org/jewish-community-and-israel/signature-initiatives/reality-experience

Upwardly Global

This nonprofit organization is focused on helping immigrants and refugees succeed. Unlike other programs that bring professionals to new locales to experience immersion, Upwardly Global partners to bring their job seekers to companies with the goal of providing a service-based experience around mock interviews and practice networking that benefits both their constituents and company volunteers.

upwardlyglobal.org

This story was originally published in the January/February issue of Chief Learning Officer as a sidebar to “Experimental Learning Through Cultural Immersion.”