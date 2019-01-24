It might surprise you to learn that one of the best companies for learning and development is also one of the smallest. Vi, the Chicago-based company that runs 10 senior living communities across the country, ranks up there with corporate giants like AT&T, Deloitte and Nationwide Insurance, among others.

How does a company with less than 3,000 employees compete with firms with more than 10x the resources? With creativity and persistence and a lot of marketing savvy.

Judy Whitcomb, senior vice president of human resources and learning and organizational development at Vi, shares what she’s learned from a career spent delivering big results on a small budget.

In this podcast, she talks about the moment when she realized the powerful connection between marketing and corporate learning, why there’s never a ‘one and done’ solution and how to keep an eye open for opportunities to make a a big impact. Plus, co-host Justin Lombardo talks about how important it is that CLOs be able to speak truth to power in the C-suite.

