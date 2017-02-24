From the EditorsThe Week That Was, February 20-24
Here were the top five stories on CLOmedia.com this week!
- The Neuroscience of Self-directed Learning: Breaking down what makes top performers so great, and setting up practice and reflection to stimulate certain neural responses, can help you clone your best talent.
- This Learning ‘Project’ Is Not that Serious: Treating everything like a formal project can result in unnecessary overhead, wasted effort, slow progress and less-than-optimum results.
- Virtual Instructors: Almost as Good as the Real Thing: Virtual instructor-led training is a cost conscious and effective learning alternative when budget dollars are scarce.
- Promote Learning Transfer, Accelerate Strategy Execution: Technology innovations like learning transfer platforms are changing the game when it comes to boosting engagement, performance and accelerating change.
- The Learning Side of Sears: Sears Holdings Corp. Chief Learning Officer Frank Nguyen is using the power of data to help transform the retailer.
