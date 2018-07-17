Video

Your Career: Soft Skills and Consultative Capabilities

The current pace of change is unprecedented, and a CLO’s success lies at the intersection of soft skills, consultative ability and partnership with the C-suite.

Video production: Andrew Kennedy Lewis

It’s an exciting time to be in the L&D community, says Jesse Jackson, CLO of consumer and community banking at JPMorgan Chase. A CLO’s ability to arm employees to adapt to that change and deliver value through capability building is becoming a premium, as are effective soft skills and competence in working with the C-suite to understand, meet and exceed their objectives.

Read the full transcript of Jackson’s interview below:

There could not be a more exciting time to be within the L&D community. I say that not to be hyperbolic but really to be optimistic in terms of where technology is going. The pace of change has never been faster, and, as a result, our responsibility as L&D professionals is arming our employees with the ability to adapt to that change and stay productive in the face of that change and ensure that they are deploying the right skills, the right knowledge, the right behaviors to deliver increased value across our enterprise. As our businesses, as our industry, continues to evolve, the focus on having effective chief learning officers that can deliver that value through capability building will become a premium for certainly our enterprise and any other enterprise that is reliant on the evolution of human capital to achieve their objectives.

From a CLO perspective, as I think about career advice, I think about that not necessarily through the lens of multiple jobs that individuals need to navigate through. I think of it more through the lens of the skill sets and capabilities that need to be matured. I also view it in a more pragmatic way in terms of a T-shaped diagram where the broad horizontal truly are the soft skills that we need in order to navigate effectively — specifically communication, collaboration, executive presence. But I view the deep domain expertise as those type of capabilities that will allow us to be much more consultative and allow us to partner with the C-suite as we attempt to understand their key performance objectives and deliver learning capabilities that allow us to progress toward them if not exceed them.

Tags: technology, C-suite, soft skills, Jesse Jackson, JPMorgan Chase, career advice