Agent of Change

Gallo’s idea for simulation-based training was unheard of in health care at the time, but it was becoming a popular tool in the aviation industry. So Gallo reached out to the CLO of JetBlue, which was using simulation-based training to teach pilots and staff how to respond in emergencies. The JetBlue learning organization helped Gallo’s team design a simulation training center mimicking their own aviation training environment but with a focus on clinical staff.

In 2005, with full support from Dowling, Gallo opened the Patient Safety Institute, an academic center developed and owned by Northwell Health. Then she partnered with Northwell’s HR team and several clinical thought leaders from across the organization to develop a series of team-focused simulation-based courses. The institute grew at such a rapid rate, in 2010 it opened its current 40,000-square-foot facility.

The Patient Safety Institute features 13 simulation suites where students practice medical scenarios in a simulated environment complete with digital screens, medical equipment and high-fidelity simulators. The simulators can talk about their symptoms and simulate anything from a heart attack to heart murmurs, labored breathing, fever and other symptoms. The course leaders design each medical scenario, then watch through a one-way mirror as staff respond to the event.

The use of high-fidelity simulators and virtual scenarios is exciting, though learning in a team environment was also something new for Northwell staff, said Joe Moscola, head of HR. Each lesson involves a team of staff who work collaboratively to address the medical scenario. Everyone is held accountable for the patient outcome and for participating in care decisions, Moscola said. “It builds a culture of teamwork where everyone finds their role.”

It also helps flatten the traditional hierarchy that dominates most health care environments where doctors are viewed as the final voice of reason and support staff are wary of pointing out mistakes. “When everyone learns to speak up it keeps mortality rates low,” Moscola said.

Gallo noted that these simulation-based courses don’t solely address medical interventions. The Patient Safety Institute also offers a series of simulated training sessions focusing on communication strategies, including how to give patients bad news, how to talk to families about end-of-life care, and how to talk about sexual assault, shootings and other traumatic events. These simulations often include human actors playing the role of the family or patient. “Sitting with family members in these situations can be very dramatic, and mastering those conversations takes practice,” Gallo said.

Once a simulation is completed, all of the class participants meet with the course leader to debrief what happened. “In hospitals, you rarely get the chance to reflect on what occurred,” Gallo said. But in the simulation center the debrief is the most important part and it takes up 80 percent of the learning time. During debriefs, the students and staff watch a video of the simulation and talk about what happened, how they felt, what they missed and what they would do differently. “The conversations we have are remarkable,” Gallo said. “That’s where the learning happens.”

Sepsis and Organ Donation

Gallo admitted that early on, not everyone was eager to attend classes at the simulation center. “A lot of people were still glued to the old PowerPoint lecture model,” she said. But she and her team sought out champions in each department to try the courses and to promote them to their teams. “Once they started to talk about the value of simulation for learning, word spread,” she said.

Today, CLI has no problem attracting employees to courses, even though none of them are required. Last year, CLI and the Patient Safety Institute served more than 60,000 participants who spent a collective 250,000 hours in training. These include Northwell staff, as well as employees from General Electric, the FBI, the Air National Guard, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, among others.

“The biggest challenge we have now is how to accommodate everyone,” Gallo said. The team is constantly rolling out new programs, often in response to initiatives in the health care network to address a problem. For example, in 2012, Dowling challenged the network to reduce the incidence of sepsis — a life-threatening complication of an infection — by 50 percent in five years. In response, CLI developed the Taming Sepsis Education Program, a case-study-based online learning course to identify signs of sepsis followed by a simulation course. The program, along with other changes in the way Northwell looks for signs of sepsis, helped the network meet the 50 percent goal by 2017.

Gallo went on to write a textbook on her experiences creating CLI, “Building a Culture of Patient Safety Through Simulation.” She is also now the founding dean of the Hofstra Northwell School of Graduate Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies, which opened in 2015. Going forward, she plans to expand the graduate nursing and physician assistant school and open CLI to more members of the education and business communities.

A Hidden Gem

Dowling and the rest of the leadership team at Northwell feel lucky to have found Gallo and rely on her to help solve whatever health care challenge or leadership issue arises. Whether it’s reducing rates of infection, improving health care outcomes or addressing turnover among certain groups of employees, Gallo is always there to help, Moscola said. “Whenever someone comes to her with a problem she figures out a way to solve it.”

She also has a knack for eliminating conflict, said Jason Naidich, senior vice president and executive director of Northwell’s central region. “She creates an inclusive environment that brings people together,” he said. He attributes her success and the success of other leaders at Northwell in large part to the culture of continuous learning that Dowling and Gallo have built. “Northwell always looks internally to find talent, and CLI helps nurture that talent so people can succeed in those roles,” Naidich said. He noted that many organizations fail to find hidden gems like Gallo because they are too set on finding people who have exactly the right résumé or set of experiences. “Kathy is a great example of what can be done when you give someone with potential the right tools and the opportunity to build something new.”