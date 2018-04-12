[login-form]
Equal Pay Day Highlights Gender Inequality at Work

Dozens pushed for gender parity at a Chicago rally organized by Women Employed.
Ave Rio, Andrew Lewis,

Federal data shows that full-time working women earn 80 cents for every dollar men earn. Equal Pay Day is a symbolic marker to raise awareness of the gender pay gap. This year, Equal Pay Day fell on April 10 – which is, on average, how far into the year women must work to earn the wages that men earned the previous year. Dozens gathered at Daley Plaza in Chicago for a rally put on by Equal Pay Day Chicago, which is supported by several organizations including Women Employed, a nonprofit organization that advocates for women in the workplace.

Video production: Andrew Kennedy Lewis, Nina Howard

Reporter: Ave Rio

