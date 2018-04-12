News

Equal Pay Day Highlights Gender Inequality at Work

Dozens pushed for gender parity at a Chicago rally organized by Women Employed.

Federal data shows that full-time working women earn 80 cents for every dollar men earn. Equal Pay Day is a symbolic marker to raise awareness of the gender pay gap. This year, Equal Pay Day fell on April 10 – which is, on average, how far into the year women must work to earn the wages that men earned the previous year. Dozens gathered at Daley Plaza in Chicago for a rally put on by Equal Pay Day Chicago, which is supported by several organizations including Women Employed, a nonprofit organization that advocates for women in the workplace.

Video production: Andrew Kennedy Lewis, Nina Howard

Reporter: Ave Rio

See related: Women in Leadership: Surmounting Barriers and Bias

Tags: pay gap, Gender equality, equal pay, Equal Pay Day, Equal Pay for equal work, Equal Pay Day Chicago, Equal Pay Day rally, equal pay day caclulation, Women Employed, gender pay gap, Gender Inequality, gender at work, women's pay gap, equal pay controversy, pros of equal pay, facts about equal pay, equal pay video, equal pay act, ERA, equal rights amendment, Chicago, Chicago city clerk