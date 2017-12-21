Inside L&D

Inside L&D: Driving Culture Transformation

Identifying the story at the heart of an organization and the core values shared by employees ignites cultural transformation.

Culture transformation starts at the top, says Kevin Finke, head of culture & engagement for NCR Corporation. Engage leadership from the beginning, help employees identify their shared story and continually track progress against cultural values along the way.

Tags: Cultural Boundaries, culture, Kevin Finke, l&D, leadership, NCR Corporation, transformation, values