Learning In Practice Awards

Excellence in E-Learning

Recognizing vendors that have rolled out an innovative and effective e-learning program or suite for a client.

Excellence in E-Learning: Recognizes vendors that have rolled out an innovative and effective e-learning program or suite for a client.

Gold

NovoEd

When global design and innovation company IDEO formed IDEO U to deliver a suite of design-oriented courses around innovation, creative problem-solving and leadership, it partnered with NovoEd to build out a learning platform.

The first course they created, Insights for Innovation, consisted of five self-paced modules featuring short instructional videos, discussion and projects that can be completed over six weeks. Within each course, learners set individual goals and identify their preferred learning style.

Learners work on a unique challenge with every assignment, such as how to provide new products and services for 70-year-olds or how to encourage children to read more. Learners work though the five skills they learn in the course: observing, learning from extremes, interviewing, immersive empathy and sharing insights. Participants also have a choice to join a learning circle and collaborate with others who are working on the same challenge. These are peer-led and provide an opportunity to dive deeper into the content.

More than 10,000 people have learned by using online materials, discussions and applied projects through NovoEd. According to NovoEd product consultants, the partnership was mutually beneficial as IDEO’s feature requests and workflow enhancements ultimately improved the NovoEd learning platform and benefitted all NovoEd customers.

Silver

NIIT

Convergys Leaders as Coaches, the training program providing foundational leadership skills for first-level managers at IT service company Convergys, consisted of an in-person program spread across two weekends. The problem was the 45-day gap between the two sessions affected learning retention. NIIT stepped in and designed an e-learning module to reinforce what was taught during the instructor-led workshops and provide practice using real-life scenarios. The majority of Convergys’ team leaders are millennials in their early to mid-20s. To appeal to this audience, the course uses a game-based approach, has a comic-book inspired look and feel and is personalized to each learner. The course has received positive feedback from both learners and stakeholders.

Bronze

Grovo

InterContinental Hotel Group partnered with Grovo to create a microlearning component to their training and onboarding strategy for call center representatives across the globe who support guests and employees with loyalty program questions, issues and overall service recovery. Working with Grovo, IHG cut onboarding time from five weeks to two.

Ave Rio is an associate editor at Chief Learning Officer magazine. She can be reached at editor@CLOmedia.com.

Tags: e-learning, Learning in Practice Awards 2017