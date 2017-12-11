Video

Learning Technology: The Future of the Learning Experience

AI, machine learning and natural language processing are poised to change how learning is created and consumed.

Casper Moerck, head of learning technology for Siemens, says machine learning will soon be able to personalize content from anywhere for learners and even create content just for them. To stay on the top of the trend, CLOs should understand how data works and study the underlying technologies to see how they are shaping the future of learning.

