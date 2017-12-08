News

VitalSource Acquires Technology Platform Intrepid Learning

The North Carolina-based company announces Intrepid will now be known as Intrepid by VitalSource.

VitalSource, a North Carolina-based educational and training content company, acquired Seattle-based Intrepid Learning, the companies announced on Dec. 1.

Intrepid Learning products will now operate under the brand Intrepid by VitalSource and Intrepid CEO Sam Herring will serve as general manager for the new brand.

“Intrepid has been a transformational leader in the corporate learning space, having worked with and delivered tangible business results with some of the most recognizable names across numerous sectors including Microsoft, Korn Ferry Hay Group and INSEAD,” said VitalSource Chief Operations Officer Pep Carrera. “Combining our scale in learning content delivery with the Intrepid Learn platform and team, the combined group has the experience and technology to help companies and professional development organizations enhance the scale and effectiveness of their learning programs.”

VitalSource powers learning content for over 20 million users globally and recently, after only a few years in the professional learning market, announced the one-millionth user on its professional learning platform. Now known as Intrepid Discover, it enables hundreds of professional learning customers to create, convert and securely deliver high-value digital content for extended enterprise learning.

“Joining forces with VitalSource accelerates our ability to realize our mission, which is to create the world’s most engaging and impactful learning technology and see it used by the world’s best companies,” said Sam Herring. “The combination of our teams, our passion and our complementary learning products means corporations, training companies, business schools and professional organizations now have available a level of corporate learning expertise and technology savvy that will deliver on the long-sought promise of corporate learning: scale, engagement and results.”

