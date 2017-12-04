Video

Inside L&D: Context and Collaboration in Learning

People require context and collaboration to learn, says Jeannette Winters of Igloo Product Corp.

People need context and connection for real learning to happen, says Jeannette Winters, senior vice president and chief human resource officer at Igloo Product Corp. To be most effective, CLOs and HR leaders need to get rid of isolationist thinking and collaborate to bring in the right people and develop them.

