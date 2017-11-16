News

Tech Company Grovo Hires First CLO

Summer Salomonsen will lead the technology vendor in its learning and development strategy.

by Ave Rio

Grovo, an education technology company that was founded in 2010 and focuses on microlearning applications through its technology, professional services and content library, hired its first chief learning officer, Summer Salomonsen. She is a former principal consultant at Intrepid Learning, Inc. and was the winner of Brandon Hall’s 2017 Gold Emerging Star Award.

“I’ve spent my career in L&D and am passionate about changing lives through real learning,” Salomonsen said. “I believe in shifting the employee’s experience from ‘this is training I was assigned,’ to ‘this is an opportunity I’ve been given.’”

Salmonsen plans to expand Grovo’s microlearning library with over 1,000 new lessons over the next year. “I am committed to creating a microlearning library that is accessible when people need it most and matches the way we learn today,” she said. “Our mission is to create microlearning content that is effective and impactful. It’s not enough to chop-shop a sixty minute in-person training and call it ‘microlearning.’”

