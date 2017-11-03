News

KPMG Names New Chief Learning Officer

Corey Muñoz, a veteran of TD Bank and BAE Systems, takes over responsibility for the professional services firm's development strategy.

by CLO Staff

Corey Muñoz joined New York-based KPMG LLP as chief learning officer on Nov. 1. In his new role, Muñoz is responsible for the professional service firm’s learning and development strategy and programs.

KPMG LLP is the U.S. operation of KPMG International Cooperative, a group that includes 189,000 employees in 152 countries who provide audit, tax and advisory services to businesses. Muñoz’s focus includes integrating new and emerging technologies, using data and analytics and employing the latest applications and approaches to learning.

He will also play a role in developing programs for the firm’s learning, development and innovation center in Lake Nona, Florida, which will begin providing training to KPMG employees in 2019.

“KPMG is deeply committed to lifelong learning and we provide our professionals with high-quality, innovative training programs throughout their careers so they can reach their full potential,” said Darren H. Burton, vice chair of human resources for KPMG LLP, in a press release about the announcement. “Corey Muñoz is an accomplished leader who will continue to ensure that KPMG’s learning and development programs remain best in class.”

Before joining KPMG, Muñoz was vice president of enterprise learning and chief learning officer for TD Bank Group in Toronto, Ontario, where he led the organization’s enterprise learning strategy and oversaw global onboarding, leadership and management development, compliance and sales learning. Prior to his time at TD Bank, Muñoz was director of leadership and high potential development with BAE Systems.

Tags: chief learning officer, KPMG