Your Career

Build Self Awareness to Develop Executive Influence

Author Tasha Eurich explains how to develop one of the most important executive skills.

by CLO Staff

Self-awareness is the meta-skill of the 21st century says author and psychologist Tasha Eurich. Everything we hope to achieve in our careers depends on it. It affects such important workplace skills as communication, influence and our ability to collaborate with others. But how can we develop this all important skill? Eurich explains simple steps CLOs – and the leaders they develop – can take to increase self awareness.

