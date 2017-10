Video

Core Values at the Heart of Learning at Lucasfilm

Learning is a central part of the creative process at the award-winning visual effects company behind the Star Wars franchise.

by CLO Staff

Danielle O’Hare, director of talent development at Lucasfilm, says the studio focuses on three core values in learning and in business: share what you know, challenge yourself to do the impossible and encourage everyone to contribute to the filmmaking process.



