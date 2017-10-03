Learning In Practice Awards
Learning In Practice Award Winners Announced
The annual awards presented by Chief Learning Officer magazine recognize nearly 70 learning leaders and vendor companies.
Chief Learning Officer magazine is proud to announce the winners of the 2017 Learning in Practice Awards. Celebrating those who have crafted new and innovative education initiatives, the Learning in Practice Awards recognize learning executives, organizations and vendors in the learning and development industry.
The awards were first established in 2003 to recognize learning leaders that have demonstrated excellence in the design and delivery of employee development programs. More than a decade later, industry professionals continue to lead outstanding enterprise education initiatives.
The 2017 Learning in Practice Awards Winners are:
CLO OF THE YEAR
- Damodar Padhi, Vice President and Global Head, Talent Development, Tata Consultancy Services
THE BUSINESS IMPACT AWARD
DIVISION ONE
- Gold: Anil Kumar Santhapuri, Senior Manager, Talent Management, Western Union
- Silver: John Kusi-Mensah, Assistant Vice President, MetLife
- Bronze: Keith Ondra, Learning Consultant, General Motors Company
DIVISION TWO
- Gold: Kelley Wade, Sales Training Manager, HUB International
- Silver: Jono Cathersides, Global Product Training Manager, Fisher & Paykel Appliances
- Silver: Joan McKinnon, Corporate Vice President, New York Life
- Bronze: Devi Swapna S, Manager, Human Resources, L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Ltd.
THE BUSINESS PARTNERSHIP AWARD
DIVISION ONE
- Gold: Dell EMC Education Services
- Silver: Ethics and Compliance, Learning and Development, Booz Allen Hamilton
- Bronze: Digital Learning and Technology, General Electric
DIVISION TWO
- Gold: Ally Academy, Ally
- Silver: Sidley Austin LLP
- Bronze: Sales Readiness, Herman Miller
THE INNOVATION AWARD
DIVISION ONE
- Gold: Damodar Padhi, Vice President and Global Head, Talent Development, Tata Consultancy Services
- Silver: Lynn Williams, Global Head of Leadership Development, Sanofi
- Bronze: Mariam Kakkar, Chief, Talent Development Unit, United Nations Development Programme
DIVISION TWO
- Gold: Josh Gilliam, Director, Curriculum Design & Development, Suffolk
- Silver: Minette Chan, Director, Learning Solutions, Synaptics
- Bronze: Clay Kubicek, Education Director, Crossland Construction Company
THE STRATEGY AWARD
DIVISION ONE
- Gold: Daniel Gandarilla, Vice President, Chief Learning Officer, Texas Health Resources
- Silver: Michelle Braden, Chief Learning Officer, TELUS International
- Bronze: Kavita Kurup, Head, Learning and Organizational Development, Axis Bank
- Bronze: Chris Hall, Assistant Commissioner, Office of Training and Development, U.S. Customs and Border Protection
DIVISION TWO
- Gold: Stephen Parker, Chief Learning Officer and Head of Talent Management, A.T. Kearney
- Silver: Melissa Janis, Vice President, Leadership & Organizational Development, McGraw-Hill Education
- Bronze: Cherie Matthews, Vice President, Leadership and Talent Development, Capital Group
THE TALENT MANAGEMENT AWARD
DIVISION ONE
- Gold: Richard Williams, Chief Human Resources Officer, Western Union
- Silver: Elizabeth Talerico, Director, Dell EMC Education Services
- Bronze: Donna Salvo, Executive Director, University of California
DIVISION TWO
- Gold: Elizabeth Collins, Director, Career Start, Suffolk
- Silver: Patrick Chenot, Executive Vice President, Chief Learning Officer, HAVAS Health & You.
- Bronze: Detlef Hold, People Capabilities Strategy Lead, Vice Director, PDR Organizational Development, Genentech Inc./F. Hoffman La Roche
THE TECHNOLOGY AWARD
DIVISION ONE
- Gold: Supreetha Nagaraja, Senior Advisor, Dell EMC Education Services
- Silver: Marina Tyazhelkova, Global Head, Management and Organization Development, BNY Mellon
- Bronze: Jawanda Staber, Director, Global Talent Development, Mastercard
DIVISION TWO
- Gold: Sally Goeke, Technology Training Specialist, Sidley Austin LLP
- Silver: Valerie Davisson, Chief People Officer, At Home Decor Stores
- Bronze: Annie Abrams, Vice President, Skyline Group International
THE TRAILBLAZER AWARD
DIVISION ONE
- Gold: David Sylvester, Director, Booz Allen Hamilton
- Silver: Patrick Angel, Director of Global Learning Solutions and Development, Valmont Industries
- Bronze: Adriana Holt, Executive Director, Global Leadership Acceleration, Laureate Education, Inc.
DIVISION TWO
- Gold: David DeFilippo, Chief Learning Officer, Suffolk
- Silver: Tracy Saunders, Senior Director, Learning and Development, Ellucian
- Silver: Steve Yackel, Team Leader, Boy Scouts of America
- Bronze: Pearl Sumathi, Vice President, Head of Talent Development, Lincoln Financial Group
PROVIDER AWARDS
EXCELLENCE IN ACADEMIC PARTNERSHIPS
- Gold: Babson Executive Education/Leaders’s Quest
- Silver: Florida International University
- Bronze: Westminster College
EXCELLENCE IN BLENDED LEARNING
- Gold: INSEAD
- Silver: Intrepid Learning
- Bronze: CrossKnowledge
EXCELLENCE IN CONTENT
- Gold: The Regis Company
- Silver: MindGym
- Bronze: Partners in Leadership
EXCELLENCE IN E-LEARNING
- Gold: NovoEd
- Silver: NIIT
- Bronze: Grovo
EXCELLENCE IN EXECUTIVE EDUCATION
- Gold: The Regis Company
- Silver: Babson Executive Education/Leader’s Quest
- Bronze: London Business School
EXCELLENCE IN PARTNERSHIP
- Gold: Harvard Business Publishing
- Silver: Edcor Data Services
- Silver: Innovative Learning Group, Inc.
- Bronze: Fulcrum Labs
EXCELLENCE IN TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION
- Gold: Sweet Rush
- Silver: Chronus
- Bronze: Rustici Software