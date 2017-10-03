Learning In Practice Awards

Learning In Practice Award Winners Announced

The annual awards presented by Chief Learning Officer magazine recognize nearly 70 learning leaders and vendor companies.

by CLO Staff

Chief Learning Officer magazine is proud to announce the winners of the 2017 Learning in Practice Awards. Celebrating those who have crafted new and innovative education initiatives, the Learning in Practice Awards recognize learning executives, organizations and vendors in the learning and development industry.

The awards were first established in 2003 to recognize learning leaders that have demonstrated excellence in the design and delivery of employee development programs. More than a decade later, industry professionals continue to lead outstanding enterprise education initiatives.

The 2017 Learning in Practice Awards Winners are:

CLO OF THE YEAR

Damodar Padhi, Vice President and Global Head, Talent Development, Tata Consultancy Services

THE BUSINESS IMPACT AWARD

DIVISION ONE

Gold: Anil Kumar Santhapuri, Senior Manager, Talent Management, Western Union

Silver: John Kusi-Mensah, Assistant Vice President, MetLife

Bronze: Keith Ondra, Learning Consultant, General Motors Company

DIVISION TWO

Gold: Kelley Wade, Sales Training Manager, HUB International

Silver: Jono Cathersides, Global Product Training Manager, Fisher & Paykel Appliances

Silver: Joan McKinnon, Corporate Vice President, New York Life

Bronze: Devi Swapna S, Manager, Human Resources, L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Ltd.

THE BUSINESS PARTNERSHIP AWARD

DIVISION ONE

Gold: Dell EMC Education Services

Silver: Ethics and Compliance, Learning and Development, Booz Allen Hamilton

Bronze: Digital Learning and Technology, General Electric

DIVISION TWO

Gold: Ally Academy, Ally

Silver: Sidley Austin LLP

Bronze: Sales Readiness, Herman Miller

THE INNOVATION AWARD

DIVISION ONE

Gold: Damodar Padhi, Vice President and Global Head, Talent Development, Tata Consultancy Services

Silver: Lynn Williams, Global Head of Leadership Development, Sanofi

Bronze: Mariam Kakkar, Chief, Talent Development Unit, United Nations Development Programme

DIVISION TWO

Gold: Josh Gilliam, Director, Curriculum Design & Development, Suffolk

Silver: Minette Chan, Director, Learning Solutions, Synaptics

Bronze: Clay Kubicek, Education Director, Crossland Construction Company

THE STRATEGY AWARD

DIVISION ONE

Gold: Daniel Gandarilla, Vice President, Chief Learning Officer, Texas Health Resources

Silver: Michelle Braden, Chief Learning Officer, TELUS International

Bronze: Kavita Kurup, Head, Learning and Organizational Development, Axis Bank

Bronze: Chris Hall, Assistant Commissioner, Office of Training and Development, U.S. Customs and Border Protection

DIVISION TWO

Gold: Stephen Parker, Chief Learning Officer and Head of Talent Management, A.T. Kearney

Silver: Melissa Janis, Vice President, Leadership & Organizational Development, McGraw-Hill Education

Bronze: Cherie Matthews, Vice President, Leadership and Talent Development, Capital Group

THE TALENT MANAGEMENT AWARD

DIVISION ONE

Gold: Richard Williams, Chief Human Resources Officer, Western Union

Silver: Elizabeth Talerico, Director, Dell EMC Education Services

Bronze: Donna Salvo, Executive Director, University of California

DIVISION TWO

Gold: Elizabeth Collins, Director, Career Start, Suffolk

Silver: Patrick Chenot, Executive Vice President, Chief Learning Officer, HAVAS Health & You.

Bronze: Detlef Hold, People Capabilities Strategy Lead, Vice Director, PDR Organizational Development, Genentech Inc./F. Hoffman La Roche

THE TECHNOLOGY AWARD

DIVISION ONE

Gold: Supreetha Nagaraja, Senior Advisor, Dell EMC Education Services

Silver: Marina Tyazhelkova, Global Head, Management and Organization Development, BNY Mellon

Bronze: Jawanda Staber, Director, Global Talent Development, Mastercard

DIVISION TWO

Gold: Sally Goeke, Technology Training Specialist, Sidley Austin LLP

Silver: Valerie Davisson, Chief People Officer, At Home Decor Stores

Bronze: Annie Abrams, Vice President, Skyline Group International

THE TRAILBLAZER AWARD

DIVISION ONE

Gold: David Sylvester, Director, Booz Allen Hamilton

Silver: Patrick Angel, Director of Global Learning Solutions and Development, Valmont Industries

Bronze: Adriana Holt, Executive Director, Global Leadership Acceleration, Laureate Education, Inc.

DIVISION TWO

Gold: David DeFilippo, Chief Learning Officer, Suffolk

Silver: Tracy Saunders, Senior Director, Learning and Development, Ellucian

Silver: Steve Yackel, Team Leader, Boy Scouts of America

Bronze: Pearl Sumathi, Vice President, Head of Talent Development, Lincoln Financial Group

PROVIDER AWARDS

EXCELLENCE IN ACADEMIC PARTNERSHIPS

Gold: Babson Executive Education/Leaders’s Quest

Silver: Florida International University

Bronze: Westminster College

EXCELLENCE IN BLENDED LEARNING

Gold: INSEAD

Silver: Intrepid Learning

Bronze: CrossKnowledge

EXCELLENCE IN CONTENT

Gold: The Regis Company

Silver: MindGym

Bronze: Partners in Leadership

EXCELLENCE IN E-LEARNING

Gold: NovoEd

Silver: NIIT

Bronze: Grovo

EXCELLENCE IN EXECUTIVE EDUCATION

Gold: The Regis Company

Silver: Babson Executive Education/Leader’s Quest

Bronze: London Business School

EXCELLENCE IN PARTNERSHIP

Gold: Harvard Business Publishing

Silver: Edcor Data Services

Silver: Innovative Learning Group, Inc.

Bronze: Fulcrum Labs

EXCELLENCE IN TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION

Gold: Sweet Rush

Silver: Chronus

Bronze: Rustici Software

