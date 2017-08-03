Learning In Practice Awards
2017 Learning In Practice Award Finalist List
More than 60 awards will be presented to learning leaders and provider companies at a reception at the Fall CLO Symposium Plus in California.
Chief Learning Officer magazine has announced the finalists for the 2017 Learning In Practice awards. Established in 2003, the awards recognize learning leaders and provider companies who have demonstrated excellence in the design and delivery of employee development programs.
Awards are given in two broad classes. Practitioner awards recognize CLOs and qualified senior learning leaders for their work within their organizations. Provider awards recognize qualified service providers, vendors, consultants for their work on behalf of a client organization.
Finalists will receive a gold, silver or bronze award during a special awards reception on Tue, Oct. 3 at the Fall CLO Symposium Plus in Huntington Beach, Calif.
Please note that finalists are listed alphabetically within each category. The rank order will be announced at the awards reception.
PRACTITIONER AWARDS
THE BUSINESS IMPACT AWARD
- Jono Cathersides, Global Product Training Manager, Fisher & Paykel Appliances
- John Kusi-Mensah, Assistant Vice President, MetLife
- Joan McKinnon, Corporate Vice President, New York Life
- Keith Ondra, Learning Consultant, General Motors Company
- Anil Kumar Santhapuri, Senior Manager, Talent Management, Western Union
- Devi Swapna S, Manager, Human Resources, L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Ltd.
- Kelley Wade, Sales Training Manager, HUB International
THE BUSINESS PARTNERSHIP AWARD
- Ally Academy, Ally
- Dealer Sales Readiness, Herman Miller
- Dell EMC Education Services
- Digital Learning and Technology, General Electric
- Ethics and Compliance, Learning and Development, Booz Allen Hamilton
- Staff Training and Development, Sidley Austin LLP
THE INNOVATION AWARD
- Minette Chan, Director, Learning Solutions, Synaptics
- Josh Gilliam, Director, Curriculum Design & Development, Suffolk
- Mariam Kakkar, Chief, Talent Development Unit, United Nations Development Programme
- Clay Kubicek, Education Director, Crossland Construction Company
- Damodar Padhi, Vice President and Global Head, Talent Development, Tata Consultancy Services
- Lynn Williams, Global Head of Leadership Development, Sanofi
THE STRATEGY AWARD
- Michelle Braden, Chief Learning Officer, TELUS International
- Daniel Gandarilla, Vice President, Chief Learning Officer, Texas Health Resources
- Melissa Janis, Vice President, Leadership & Organizational Development, McGraw-Hill Education
- Kavita Krump, Head, Learning and Organizational Development, Axis Bank
- Cherie Matthews, Vice President, Leadership and Talent Development, Capital Group
- Chris Hall, Assistant Commissioner, Office of Training and Development, U.S. Customs and Border Protection
- Stephen Parker, Chief Learning Officer and Head of Talent Management, A.T. Kearney
THE TALENT MANAGEMENT AWARD
- Patrick Chenot, Executive Vice President, Chief Learning Officer, HAVAS Health & You
- Elizabeth Collins, Director, Career Start, Suffolk
- Detlef Hold, People Capabilities Strategy Lead, Vice Director, PDR Organizational Development, Genentech Inc./F. Hofmann La Roche
- Donna Salvo, Executive Director, University of California
- Elizabeth Talerico, Director, Dell EMC Education Services
- Richard Williams, Chief Human Resources Officer, Western Union
THE TECHNOLOGY AWARD
- Annie Abrams, Vice President, Skyline Group International
- Valerie Davisson, Chief People Officer, At Home Decor Stores
- Sally Goeke, Technology Training Specialist, Sidley Austin LLP
- Supreetha Nagaraja, Senior Advisor, Dell EMC Education Services
- Jawanda Staber, Director, Global Talent Development, Mastercard
- Marina Tyazhelkova, Global Head, Management and Organization Development, BNY Mellon
THE TRAILBLAZER AWARD
- Patrick Angel, Director of Global Learning Solutions and Development, Valmont Industries
- David DeFilippo, Chief Learning Officer, Suffolk
- Adriana Holt, Executive Director, Global Leadership Acceleration, Laureate Education, Inc.
- Tracy Saunders, Senior Director, Learning and Development, Ellucian
- Pearl Sumathi, Vice President, Head of Talent Development, Lincoln Financial Group
- David Sylvester, Director, Booz Allen Hamilton
- Steve Yackel, Team Leader, Boy Scouts of America
PROVIDER AWARDS
EXCELLENCE IN ACADEMIC PARTNERSHIPS AWARD
- Babson Executive Education/Leaders’ Quest
- Center for Leadership, Florida International University
- Westminster College
EXCELLENCE IN BLENDED LEARNING AWARD
- Cross Knowledge
- INSEAD
- Intrepid Learning Inc.
EXCELLENCE IN CONTENT AWARD
- Mind Gym
- Partners in Leadership
- The Regis Company
EXCELLENCE IN E-LEARNING AWARD
- Grovo
- NIIT
- NovoEd
EXCELLENCE IN EXECUTIVE EDUCATION
- Babson Executive Education/Leaders’ Quest
- London Business School
- The Regis Company
EXCELLENCE IN PARTNERSHIP AWARD
- Edcor Data Services LLC
- Fulcrum Labs
- Harvard Business Publishing
- Innovative Learning Group, Inc.
EXCELLENCE IN TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION AWARD
- Chronus
- Rustici Software LLC
- SweetRush