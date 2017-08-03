Learning In Practice Awards

2017 Learning In Practice Award Finalist List

More than 60 awards will be presented to learning leaders and provider companies at a reception at the Fall CLO Symposium Plus in California.

Chief Learning Officer magazine has announced the finalists for the 2017 Learning In Practice awards. Established in 2003, the awards recognize learning leaders and provider companies who have demonstrated excellence in the design and delivery of employee development programs.

Awards are given in two broad classes. Practitioner awards recognize CLOs and qualified senior learning leaders for their work within their organizations. Provider awards recognize qualified service providers, vendors, consultants for their work on behalf of a client organization.

Finalists will receive a gold, silver or bronze award during a special awards reception on Tue, Oct. 3 at the Fall CLO Symposium Plus in Huntington Beach, Calif.

Please note that finalists are listed alphabetically within each category. The rank order will be announced at the awards reception.

PRACTITIONER AWARDS

THE BUSINESS IMPACT AWARD

Jono Cathersides, Global Product Training Manager, Fisher & Paykel Appliances

John Kusi-Mensah, Assistant Vice President, MetLife

Joan McKinnon, Corporate Vice President, New York Life

Keith Ondra, Learning Consultant, General Motors Company

Anil Kumar Santhapuri, Senior Manager, Talent Management, Western Union

Devi Swapna S, Manager, Human Resources, L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Ltd.

Kelley Wade, Sales Training Manager, HUB International

THE BUSINESS PARTNERSHIP AWARD

Ally Academy, Ally

Dealer Sales Readiness, Herman Miller

Dell EMC Education Services

Digital Learning and Technology, General Electric

Ethics and Compliance, Learning and Development, Booz Allen Hamilton

Staff Training and Development, Sidley Austin LLP

THE INNOVATION AWARD

Minette Chan, Director, Learning Solutions, Synaptics

Josh Gilliam, Director, Curriculum Design & Development, Suffolk

Mariam Kakkar, Chief, Talent Development Unit, United Nations Development Programme

Clay Kubicek, Education Director, Crossland Construction Company

Damodar Padhi, Vice President and Global Head, Talent Development, Tata Consultancy Services

Lynn Williams, Global Head of Leadership Development, Sanofi

THE STRATEGY AWARD

Michelle Braden, Chief Learning Officer, TELUS International

Daniel Gandarilla, Vice President, Chief Learning Officer, Texas Health Resources

Melissa Janis, Vice President, Leadership & Organizational Development, McGraw-Hill Education

Kavita Krump, Head, Learning and Organizational Development, Axis Bank

Cherie Matthews, Vice President, Leadership and Talent Development, Capital Group

Chris Hall, Assistant Commissioner, Office of Training and Development, U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Stephen Parker, Chief Learning Officer and Head of Talent Management, A.T. Kearney

THE TALENT MANAGEMENT AWARD

Patrick Chenot, Executive Vice President, Chief Learning Officer, HAVAS Health & You

Elizabeth Collins, Director, Career Start, Suffolk

Detlef Hold, People Capabilities Strategy Lead, Vice Director, PDR Organizational Development, Genentech Inc./F. Hofmann La Roche

Donna Salvo, Executive Director, University of California

Elizabeth Talerico, Director, Dell EMC Education Services

Richard Williams, Chief Human Resources Officer, Western Union

THE TECHNOLOGY AWARD

Annie Abrams, Vice President, Skyline Group International

Valerie Davisson, Chief People Officer, At Home Decor Stores

Sally Goeke, Technology Training Specialist, Sidley Austin LLP

Supreetha Nagaraja, Senior Advisor, Dell EMC Education Services

Jawanda Staber, Director, Global Talent Development, Mastercard

Marina Tyazhelkova, Global Head, Management and Organization Development, BNY Mellon

THE TRAILBLAZER AWARD

Patrick Angel, Director of Global Learning Solutions and Development, Valmont Industries

David DeFilippo, Chief Learning Officer, Suffolk

Adriana Holt, Executive Director, Global Leadership Acceleration, Laureate Education, Inc.

Tracy Saunders, Senior Director, Learning and Development, Ellucian

Pearl Sumathi, Vice President, Head of Talent Development, Lincoln Financial Group

David Sylvester, Director, Booz Allen Hamilton

Steve Yackel, Team Leader, Boy Scouts of America

PROVIDER AWARDS

EXCELLENCE IN ACADEMIC PARTNERSHIPS AWARD

Babson Executive Education/Leaders’ Quest

Center for Leadership, Florida International University

Westminster College

EXCELLENCE IN BLENDED LEARNING AWARD

Cross Knowledge

INSEAD

Intrepid Learning Inc.

EXCELLENCE IN CONTENT AWARD

Mind Gym

Partners in Leadership

The Regis Company

EXCELLENCE IN E-LEARNING AWARD

Grovo

NIIT

NovoEd

EXCELLENCE IN EXECUTIVE EDUCATION

Babson Executive Education/Leaders’ Quest

London Business School

The Regis Company

EXCELLENCE IN PARTNERSHIP AWARD

Edcor Data Services LLC

Fulcrum Labs

Harvard Business Publishing

Innovative Learning Group, Inc.

EXCELLENCE IN TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION AWARD