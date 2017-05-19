The Week That Was, May 15-19

The Week That Was

Can You Teach Diversity and Inclusion? The short answer is yes. But a better question might be, is the organization ready to do the pre- and post-training work needed to ensure diversity and inclusion content sticks?

6 Ways to Get Along With Millennials at Work Attracting, developing and retaining millennials may require leaders to adjust their management style, but the payoff is worth it.

Holding People Accountable is Backward Thinking If leaders keep development and evaluation completely separate, they eliminate scores of opportunities for clarity, candor and course correction.

8 Ways To Be More Influential The ability to influence is a vital skill in today’s business environment. Here’s how leaders can master it.

Learning’s Role in Innovation Practices like working out loud, developing community, experimenting and tolerating failure are the path to learning.

