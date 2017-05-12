The Week That Was

The Week That Was, May 8-12

These were the top five stories on our site this week.

by Kellye Whitney

A Commitment to Move: Accenture’s Rahul Varma hasn’t been afraid to start over and lean into the new, which has paved the way for significant innovation.

10 Ways Experiential Learning Creates Long-Term Performance Impact Experiential learning nurtures personal ownership over decisions. The learning translates more easily back to daily choices made on the job, increasing performance through behavioral change.

How to Remove the Training Facilitation Handcuffs Charles Schwab adopted andragogical training principles — the art and science of teaching and leading adults — to create inspirational learning, promote engagement and increase business results.

What Language Do You Speak? We need to talk in terms of key performance indicators not completion rates.

Are You Building Skills and Knowledge for the Future? Things are moving so fast these days, if you don’t make an effort to stay current, you may find you’ve become irrelevant.

