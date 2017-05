Strategy

Why Learning and HR Leaders Should Partner

It's the ideal relationship. Common interests, goals, these two leaders even have the same "friends."

by Kellye Whitney

When it comes to effectively managing talent, learning and HR executives have a keen role to play together. This relationship is about busting down silos in the interest of talent development and producing a high caliber of workforce performance.

