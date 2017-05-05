From the Editors, The Week That Was The Week That Was, May 1-5

These were the top five stories on our site this week.

by Kellye Whitney

A Commitment to Move: Accenture’s Rahul Varma hasn’t been afraid to start over and lean into the new, which has paved the way for significant innovation.

Don’t Believe the Hype. Learning Management Systems Are Alive and Well: The LMS is not dying. It isn’t losing its shine either. Learning management systems have evolved to meet modern learning needs. But learning leaders may not know how best to use them.

The Art of Becoming Your Own Coach: More executives are turning to coaches to help them grow and develop, but leaders can discover great benefits in learning how to self-coach.

The LMS Market is Quickly Losing Ground: Technological advancements have created a unique set of expectations for modern workers. And now, learning management systems, the undisputed Goliath of the corporate learning world, are having their lunch eaten by David.

Curation: Multi-cycle Support for Learning: Curation is a 360-degree process that can play a powerful role before, during and after a learning experience.

