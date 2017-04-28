From the Editors The Week That Was, April 24-28

These were the top five stories CLOmedia.com this week.

by Bravetta Hassell

Leadership Development Has Failed. But There’s a Better Model: Shift power from the individual to the team. Shared leadership is a situationally-intelligent process where leadership and followership flow from one to the other.

For Millennials, Consider Self-Directed Learning: CLOs, are you building a learning environment that allows millennials to feel a sense of ownership in their professional advancement?

A Simple Guide to Effective Change-Management: Everyone processes change differently. But there are steps learning leaders can take to make changes easier to swallow and act on.

Do You Know How to Create an Actionable Learning Strategy? It’s an evergreen problem: How do learning leaders ensure their efforts align with organizational priorities? It’s all in the strategy.

8 Ways To Be More Influential: The ability to influence is a vital skill in today’s business environment. Here’s how leaders can master it.

