by Bravetta Hassell

Here were the most popular stories on our site this week!

Leadership Development Has Failed. But There’s a Better Model: Shift power from the individual to the team. Shared leadership is a situationally-intelligent process where leadership and followership flow from one to the other.

9 Strategies to Make Your Peer Learning Program Thrive: The guy or gal sitting next to you at work is often a great source of information. There’s a way to capture that same learning opportunity in a more formal setting.

6 Strategies to Create Digital Learning Success: Digital learning is more than a convenient, technology-based way to share information. With the right planning, it can be a cost-effective strategy to deepen workforce and leadership capabilities.

A CLO at 50: Experience cannot be accelerated as much as it can be planned and learned from.

Microlearning Should Be Mobile-first: Most microlearning is completely out of step with what employees expect. If you’re modeling it on classroom learning, think again.

