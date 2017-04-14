From the EditorsThe Week That Was, April 10-14
These were the top five stories on CLOmedia.com this week.
- Leadership Development Has Failed. But There’s a Better Model
Shift power from the individual to the team. Shared leadership is a situationally-intelligent process where leadership and followership flow from one to the other.
- The Science Behind Telling the Truth
It’s a fact: People don’t like hearing contradictory or negative information. Chief Learning Officer sat down with New York Times best-selling author Mark Murphy to learn more about the science behind delivering tough messages at work.
- Microlearning Should Be Mobile-first
Most microlearning is completely out of step with what employees expect. If you’re modeling it on classroom learning, think again.
- Support Women in Owning Who They Are
Organizations should encourage women to embrace their authenticity. They must also foster a workplace that celebrates and promotes women because of their authenticity.
- Do We Still Need the LMS?
The LMS is like a back-office mainframe. It does important things, but we don’t see it often.
