From the EditorsThe Week That Was, April 3-7
These were the top five stories on CLOmedia.com this week.
Check out the five most popular stories on CLOmedia.com this week.
- Microlearning Should Be Mobile-first: Most microlearning is completely out of step with what employees expect. If you’re modeling it on classroom learning, think again.
- Leaders, Be Precise to Promote Change: Change can be tough. Most people don’t want to do it, for one thing. But when leaders ensure their instructions and path are clear, the process isn’t nearly as painful.
- Learning’s Crucial Role in Competency Model Development: Organizations risk missing out on benefits like enhanced productivity, improved high-potential employee development and better employee retention when they take a once-and-done approach to competency modeling.
- Oh, the Places Learning Happens: At Thomson Reuters, Michele Isaacs has her eyes on informal and formal learning and experimentation — if that’s what will drive business results.
- Support Women in Owning Who They Are: Organizations should encourage women to embrace their authenticity. They must also foster a workplace that celebrates and promotes women because of their authenticity.
Tags: recap, The Week That Was