From the EditorsThe Week That Was, April 3-7

These were the top five stories on CLOmedia.com this week.

by Bravetta Hassell

Check out the five most popular stories on CLOmedia.com this week.

  1. Microlearning Should Be Mobile-first: Most microlearning is completely out of step with what employees expect. If you’re modeling it on classroom learning, think again.
  2. Leaders, Be Precise to Promote Change: Change can be tough. Most people don’t want to do it, for one thing. But when leaders ensure their instructions and path are clear, the process isn’t nearly as painful.
  3. Learning’s Crucial Role in Competency Model Development: Organizations risk missing out on benefits like enhanced productivity, improved high-potential employee development and better employee retention when they take a once-and-done approach to competency modeling.
  4. Oh, the Places Learning Happens: At Thomson Reuters, Michele Isaacs has her eyes on informal and formal learning and experimentation — if that’s what will drive business results.
  5. Support Women in Owning Who They Are: Organizations should encourage women to embrace their authenticity. They must also foster a workplace that celebrates and promotes women because of their authenticity.

