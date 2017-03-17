From the EditorsThe Week That Was, March 13-17
Here were the top five stories on CLOmedia.com this week.
These were the top five stories on CLOmedia.com for the week of March 13-17.
- The LMS Market is Quickly Losing Ground: Technological advancements have created a unique set of expectations for modern workers. And now, learning management systems, the undisputed Goliath of the corporate learning world, are having their lunch eaten by David.
- How to Modernize Manager Development: Consumer technology company Logitech created a nuanced, effective and replicable management development approach to bring out the best in this often-neglected workforce cohort.
- Resilience Training Can Help Ease the Fast-Paced Work Life: Business isn’t slowing down. Prepare employees with resilience training so they can weather any oncoming storms.
- Are You Giving Employees Tools They Actually Want to Use? The CLO’s role is changing fast. Here are six strategies for success that cover a new crop of learning and development basics.
- How to Build a High Trust Workplace: If people trust their leadership, they’re willing to turn their backs to their bosses.
Tags: recap, The Week That Was