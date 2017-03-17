Login

 

Lost your password?

 

From the EditorsThe Week That Was, March 13-17

Here were the top five stories on CLOmedia.com this week.

by Bravetta Hassell

These were the top five stories on CLOmedia.com for the week of March 13-17.

  1. The LMS Market is Quickly Losing Ground: Technological advancements have created a unique set of expectations for modern workers. And now, learning management systems, the undisputed Goliath of the corporate learning world, are having their lunch eaten by David.
  2. How to Modernize Manager Development: Consumer technology company Logitech created a nuanced, effective and replicable management development approach to bring out the best in this often-neglected workforce cohort.
  3. Resilience Training Can Help Ease the Fast-Paced Work Life: Business isn’t slowing down. Prepare employees with resilience training so they can weather any oncoming storms.
  4. Are You Giving Employees Tools They Actually Want to Use? The CLO’s role is changing fast. Here are six strategies for success that cover a new crop of learning and development basics.
  5. How to Build a High Trust Workplace: If people trust their leadership, they’re willing to turn their backs to their bosses.

 

Tags: ,

Related