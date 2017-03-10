Login

 

Lost your password?

 

From the EditorsThe Week That Was, March 6-10

These were the top five stories on CLOmedia.com this week.

by Bravetta Hassell

These were the top five stories on CLOmedia.com this week!

  1. The LMS Market is Quickly Losing GroundTechnological advancements have created a unique set of expectations for modern workers. And now, learning management systems, the undisputed Goliath of the corporate learning world, are having their lunch eaten by David.
  2. 7 Ways to Boost Employee Engagement in the Digital EraTechnology offers myriad convenient and user-friendly ways to build a learning culture that promotes development, retention and engagement.
  3. The Importance of Inspirational LeadershipEffective leadership is about how business gets done, not how much business gets done. Adapting to this reality will demand a significant shift in outlook and behavior from senior managers.
  4. Are You Giving Employees Tools They Actually Want to Use? The CLO’s role is changing fast. Here are six strategies for success that cover a new crop of learning and development basics.
  5. 6 Tips to Build a Learning CultureBuilding a culture of learning is all about leading by example and being deliberate when making critical choices in behavior and learning delivery.

Tags: ,

Related