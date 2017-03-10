From the EditorsThe Week That Was, March 6-10
These were the top five stories on CLOmedia.com this week.
- The LMS Market is Quickly Losing Ground: Technological advancements have created a unique set of expectations for modern workers. And now, learning management systems, the undisputed Goliath of the corporate learning world, are having their lunch eaten by David.
- 7 Ways to Boost Employee Engagement in the Digital Era: Technology offers myriad convenient and user-friendly ways to build a learning culture that promotes development, retention and engagement.
- The Importance of Inspirational Leadership: Effective leadership is about how business gets done, not how much business gets done. Adapting to this reality will demand a significant shift in outlook and behavior from senior managers.
- Are You Giving Employees Tools They Actually Want to Use? The CLO’s role is changing fast. Here are six strategies for success that cover a new crop of learning and development basics.
- 6 Tips to Build a Learning Culture: Building a culture of learning is all about leading by example and being deliberate when making critical choices in behavior and learning delivery.
Tags: recap, The Week That Was