From the EditorsThe Week That Was, February 27 – March 3
These were the top five stories on CLOmedia.com this week.
- The LMS Market is Quickly Losing Ground: Technological advancements have created a unique set of expectations for modern workers. And now, learning management systems, the undisputed Goliath of the corporate learning world, are having their lunch eaten by David.
- The Neuroscience of Self-directed Learning: Breaking down what makes top performers so great, and setting up practice and reflection to stimulate certain neural responses, can help you clone your best talent.
- Martin Luther King Jr.: Lessons on Influence and Reframing Tough Situations: Leaders who can make employees care about tough situations that may or may not affect them directly have mastered the art of reframing.
- The Importance of Inspirational Leadership: Effective leadership is about how business gets done, not how much business gets done. Adapting to this reality will demand a significant shift in outlook and behavior from senior managers.
- Virtual Instructors: Almost as Good as the Real Thing: Virtual instructor-led training is a cost conscious and effective learning alternative when budget dollars are scarce.
