Login

 

Lost your password?

 

From the EditorsThe Week That Was, February 27 – March 3

These were the top five stories on CLOmedia.com this week.

by Bravetta Hassell

Close up of abstractive coloured oil painting.Here were this week’s top stories on CLOmedia.com.

  1. The LMS Market is Quickly Losing Ground: Technological advancements have created a unique set of expectations for modern workers. And now, learning management systems, the undisputed Goliath of the corporate learning world, are having their lunch eaten by David.
  2. The Neuroscience of Self-directed Learning: Breaking down what makes top performers so great, and setting up practice and reflection to stimulate certain neural responses, can help you clone your best talent.
  3. Martin Luther King Jr.: Lessons on Influence and Reframing Tough Situations: Leaders who can make employees care about tough situations that may or may not affect them directly have mastered the art of reframing.
  4. The Importance of Inspirational Leadership: Effective leadership is about how business gets done, not how much business gets done. Adapting to this reality will demand a significant shift in outlook and behavior from senior managers.
  5. Virtual Instructors: Almost as Good as the Real Thing: Virtual instructor-led training is a cost conscious and effective learning alternative when budget dollars are scarce.

Tags: ,

Related