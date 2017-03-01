Feature How to Create Sticky Learning

Here's some marketing insight to help make your content viral-worthy.

by Bravetta Hassell

Corporate learning content might not end up on the nightly news’ rundown of viral videos anytime soon, but that shouldn’t preclude learning leaders from aiming high when it comes to creating learning that begs employees to text their friends about it, and more importantly to take action because of it. Citing the SUCCESs model created by thought leaders Chip and Dan Heath, Fractl Associate Marketing Director Kerry Jones offered the following characteristics that make content “sticky.”

Simplicity: Keep the message simple. Cramming in too much information will overwhelm the audience and make them less likely to remember the main takeaways — or share them.

Unexpectedness: Pique the audience’s curiosity by sharing something counterintuitive or unexpected.

Concrete: Explain the message in concrete terms using sensory information the audience can imagine. This is especially important when presenting abstract ideas. The authors use the saying “a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush” as an example of using concreteness to explain something abstract.

Credible: The message should be testable. Can someone try it out for themselves to see it in action?

Emotional: To get people to care, make them feel something. Emotional resonance is a crucial ingredient behind why things go viral.

Stories: Use as many anecdotal examples as possible to demonstrate the message in action. The authors said “hearing stories acts as a kind of mental flight simulator, preparing us to respond more quickly and effectively.”

Bravetta Hassell is a Chief Learning Officer associate editor. Comment below, or email editor@CLOmedia.com.

