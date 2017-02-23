Special Report Special Report: Learning Technology

Learning leaders should not be scared of technology. They should be scared of what will happen if they don’t learn about and adapt to all of the technology-based changes that are coming.

by Kellye Whitney

Technophobes would have us believe that technology is bringing about the end of the world one click at a time. OK, that’s a bit of an exaggeration, but there is some fear — even in the most adaptive of us — that whispers that technology in its various seemingly ubiquitous forms may one day replace humans. Why not? It’s already happened in manufacturing, automotive, health care and many other industries.

Others insist that machines will never be able to do what humans can do. Some artificial intelligence, machine learning and virtual reality innovations, however, beg to differ. And while it never pays to be overconfident, technology may indeed render some human functions unnecessary, even while it enables others.

Whichever way the wind ultimately blows, learning and development strategy and practice must evolve to partner with technology without being eclipsed by it. That means the learning leader’s role will change. This special report will discuss why we still need learning leaders, what their evolution will look like alongside the latest gadgetry and software, and examine how technology like machine learning — which is part of any new technology that learns, feeds users information, predicts or searches — is changing learning and development, and what learning leaders will need to adapt to, and look out for, down the pike.

