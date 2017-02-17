From the EditorsThe Week That Was, February 13-17
These were the top five stories on CLOmedia.com this week.
These were the top five stories on CLOmedia.com this week!
- CLOs, Move From Conduit to Curator: Reskilling the workforce requires a shift in mindset. CLOs will need to embrace content curation and move away from being conduits for organization learning.
- The Learning Side of Sears: Sears Holdings Corp. Chief Learning Officer Frank Nguyen is using the power of data to help transform the retailer.
- What’s the Difference Between Learning and Training? That depends on who you ask and what business goal you’re trying to achieve.
- Philips: A Learning Organization Transformed: How many committees does it take to design an electric toothbrush? That sounds like the start of a joke, but for Royal Philips, it was no laughing matter.
- How to Identify Truly Exceptional Talent: High potentials are not all the same. Treating them as such could cheat your organization out of industry-changing, business-boosting innovation.
Tags: recap, The Week That Was