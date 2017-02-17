Login

 

From the EditorsThe Week That Was, February 13-17

These were the top five stories on CLOmedia.com this week.

by Bravetta Hassell

  1. CLOs, Move From Conduit to Curator: Reskilling the workforce requires a shift in mindset. CLOs will need to embrace content curation and move away from being conduits for organization learning.
  2. The Learning Side of SearsSears Holdings Corp. Chief Learning Officer Frank Nguyen is using the power of data to help transform the retailer.
  3. What’s the Difference Between Learning and Training? That depends on who you ask and what business goal you’re trying to achieve.
  4. Philips: A Learning Organization Transformed: How many committees does it take to design an electric toothbrush? That sounds like the start of a joke, but for Royal Philips, it was no laughing matter.
  5. How to Identify Truly Exceptional Talent: High potentials are not all the same. Treating them as such could cheat your organization out of industry-changing, business-boosting innovation.

 

 

