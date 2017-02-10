Login

 

From the EditorsThe Week That Was, February 6-10

These were the top five stories on CLOmedia.com this week.

by Bravetta Hassell

Here were this weeks top stories on CLOmedia.com.

  1. What Is Your Digital Learning Strategy? Digital learning is where it’s at – if you want to attract learner’s attention, meet them where they are, when they need information, and then help them to retain it.
  2. How are You Developing Board-Ready Female Leaders? Women account for less than a fifth of board directors, but companies can take steps now to address this disparity.
  3. Are You Really Ready for Mobile Learning? Mobile gamification and social and collaborative learning apps are great — if learning leaders keep employees’ learning preferences in mind.
  4. Take a Good Look at the Future of Corporate Universities: There are four things corporate universities can do to avoid becoming irrelevant in the digital age.
  5. Self-Leadership: More Important Than Ever: Self-leadership is not a rare ability reserved for the Mark Zuckerbergs and Oprah Winfreys of the world. It can be taught.

