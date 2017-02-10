From the EditorsThe Week That Was, February 6-10
Here were this weeks top stories on CLOmedia.com.
- What Is Your Digital Learning Strategy? Digital learning is where it’s at – if you want to attract learner’s attention, meet them where they are, when they need information, and then help them to retain it.
- How are You Developing Board-Ready Female Leaders? Women account for less than a fifth of board directors, but companies can take steps now to address this disparity.
- Are You Really Ready for Mobile Learning? Mobile gamification and social and collaborative learning apps are great — if learning leaders keep employees’ learning preferences in mind.
- Take a Good Look at the Future of Corporate Universities: There are four things corporate universities can do to avoid becoming irrelevant in the digital age.
- Self-Leadership: More Important Than Ever: Self-leadership is not a rare ability reserved for the Mark Zuckerbergs and Oprah Winfreys of the world. It can be taught.
