Feature McDonald’s Restaurants Orders Up Hands-on, Virtual Training

McDonald’s is refranchising up to 4,000 stores this year, and the company is putting training back into the franchise owners’ hands.

With more than 36,000 locations in more than 100 countries, McDonald’s Corp. has been one of the leading fast-food companies in the industry since their humble beginnings in 1955. McDonald’s has almost two million people in its international work system, including more than 3,000 owners and operators.

The company will be refranchising 4,000 restaurants globally. Its goal is to move from 80 to 95 percent franchised by the end of the year. McDonald’s restaurants in China, which are now almost 100 percent owned and operated by McDonald’s, will make up a large chunk of those 4,000 refranchised restaurants.

“There are a couple of reasons for this,” McDonald’s Chief Learning Officer Rob Lauber said during a recent online webinar, “Enabling Learning: How McDonald’s is Driving a Learning Technologies Foundation to Accelerate Global Change Capabilities.” “From a capital perspective, we think our partners can invest more and they enjoy the risk return on it. We can focus on taking the loyalties, revenues, and service fees that come in and reinvesting them into things that accelerate our business growth.”

McDonald’s has had a training facility in Oak Brook, Illinois, for more than 50 years. In that time, they have implemented online training technology in the form of Campus Virtual and FRED. Campus Virtual will deliver e-learning to employees, track instructor-based classrooms and deliver virtual collaboration. FRED will focus more on resource and performance support, “shoulder-to-shoulder” training, and easily referenceable content.

Lauber, along with McDonald’s Director of Learning Technologies Jack Sylvester, focused the webinar on the primary objectives behind this transformation. “We are built around helping our markets really focus on driving our business at a local level more effectively,” Lauber said. “We also want to leverage our size and scale to be more efficient and effective.” If McDonald’s succeeds in refranchising 4,000 restaurants, the franchise owners would be responsible for training their own employees. “At the end of the day, we’re a franchise business,” he said.

During the webinar, Lauber and Sylvester discussed the importance of meeting the learner’s needs online. Both the Campus Virtual and FRED websites are made to be brief, easy to digest and realistic. The shoulder-to-shoulder training creates a real-life environment for someone preparing to work in the fast-paced restaurant business. Franchise owners will be able to see their employees do hands-on work via virtual training, making it a more personal and authentic experience for both trainer and student.

Camaron Santos is an editorial intern for Chief Learning Officer magazine. Comment below or email editor@CLomedia.com.

