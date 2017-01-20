From the EditorsThe Week That Was, January 16-20
These were the top five stories on CLOmedia.com for the week of January 16.
- These Assumptions about Learning and Leadership Development Might Hurt You
Learning leaders can deliver greater organizational impact when they tackle misperceptions about learning and development head on.
- What is Learning’s Role in Talent Management? With talent shortages on the rise, learning leaders must change how they play their role during the talent management lifecycle.
- What to Expect from Learning and Development in 2017: We have a new predictions, approaches and ideas on what learning leaders can expect this year.
- Voya: We Can Always Do Better: Voya Financial made continuous improvement the lynchpin of its leadership development program strategy and changed its entire culture.
- The Cognitive Science Behind Learning: The most complex thing in the known universe is the human brain. We can change learning practices for the better, and impact outcomes, by understanding cognitive science in general, and the learning sciences in particular.