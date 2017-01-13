Login

 

From the EditorsThe Week That Was, January 9-13

These were the top five stories on CLOmedia.com for the week of January 9.

by Bravetta Hassell

  1. Learning in Practice Awards 2016: The 13th annual Learning In Practice Awards celebrated dozens of the top learning and development leaders.
  2. The US Needs More Adult Learning Programs: More than 30 million American adults scored at the lowest levels in reading and literacy, and the U.S. Department of Education is focusing on adult learning to build work readiness.
  3. Corporate Learning’s Transformation in the Digital Age: Corporate universities are not what they used to be, and that’s a good thing. These academies are experiencing a digital transformation that connects learners firmly to the business and meets their expectations for developmental growth.
  4. PwC Puts Teeth Behind Unconscious Bias Training Efforts: The company just announced its ‘Blind Spots’ training program, a video-based curriculum developed to help new hires and those in line for promotion recognize unconscious bias.
  5. More Employee-Centric Talent Management in 2017: Companies can expect more of their competitors to care about their employees’ need for greater development. They should care — and respond — too.

