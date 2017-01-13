From the EditorsThe Week That Was, January 9-13
These were the top five stories on CLOmedia.com for the week of January 9.
These were the top five stories on CLOmedia.com for the week of January 9.
- Learning in Practice Awards 2016: The 13th annual Learning In Practice Awards celebrated dozens of the top learning and development leaders.
- The US Needs More Adult Learning Programs: More than 30 million American adults scored at the lowest levels in reading and literacy, and the U.S. Department of Education is focusing on adult learning to build work readiness.
- Corporate Learning’s Transformation in the Digital Age: Corporate universities are not what they used to be, and that’s a good thing. These academies are experiencing a digital transformation that connects learners firmly to the business and meets their expectations for developmental growth.
- PwC Puts Teeth Behind Unconscious Bias Training Efforts: The company just announced its ‘Blind Spots’ training program, a video-based curriculum developed to help new hires and those in line for promotion recognize unconscious bias.
- More Employee-Centric Talent Management in 2017: Companies can expect more of their competitors to care about their employees’ need for greater development. They should care — and respond — too.
Tags: recap