EssayWhat is Learning in the Age of Technology?
Digital learning isn’t just about convenience, speed and scalability. It’s about personalization, navigation and experiential learning.
by
While the definition of learning has been debated for centuries, for the purposes of this article we will define learning as a process for acquiring new information that when internalized results in change or transformation. We use the term “knowledge economy” to describe an economy driven by technical and scientific advancements dependent upon knowledge and information production and dissemination.
What happens when information production and dissemination outpace learning? Increasingly VUCA — volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous — business environments are the result.
With VUCA as the “new normal” and “creating an agile workforce” as the buzzword du jour, learning leaders face increasing pressures to help organizations change quickly. The good news is talent managers have a wide variety of educational options available, and digital learning platforms are viewed as viable learning solutions because they are scalable, cost effective, flexible and convenient. However, there are some pitfalls to pursuing convenience, speed and scalability in digital learning.
Learning leaders can avoid these pitfalls by paying attention to three other criteria: personalization, navigation and experiential learning.
Talent managers can take lessons from businesses like Fitbit and become more obsessive about personalization in e-learning, which can improve employee engagement and loyalty. Just as Fitbit offers products, experiences and motivation to help users reach their health and fitness goals, talent development professionals should create a “LearningBit” for each employee.
The LearningBit could be any type of internal or external mechanism that, like a fitness device, supports learner autonomy. Learning experiences would be customizable to the user’s current skill level, and allow the individual to set increasingly difficult goals to encourage continuous learning and development. With the LearningBit, or its equivalent, individuals can be autonomous in their digital learning endeavors because they are in control of their own actions.
It remains to be seen whether scalable e-learning actually leads to individual and organizational transformation. Learning complex higher-order and critical thinking skills quickly seems highly counterintuitive. Learning leaders should consider three other criteria beyond convenience, speed and scalability — personalization, navigation and experiential learning. Rather than redefining learning, those criteria will enhance learning in a knowledge economy.
Veronica Thomas is director of digital learning, and Yoshie Tomozumi Nakamura is director of organizational learning and research at Columbia Business School Executive Education.