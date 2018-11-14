Learn With Facebook: A New Training Tool

Facebook announced Tuesday that it will launch Learn With Facebook, a career development site that focuses on both the hard and soft skills people need to advance in today’s digital workforce.

This initiative is part of Facebook’s pledge to train U.S. business owners and equip people with the skills needed to succeed in the modern workplace. The site is free and features a range of tools such as case studies, insider tips and resources from industry experts. For example, some free lessons include “Ace Your Interview” and “Manage Your Content Marketing.”

“People often tell us is that they don’t have the digital skills they need to succeed at work,” said Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook’s chief operating officer, in a Facebook post. “That’s why Facebook made a pledge earlier this year to train 1 million people and small businesses in the U.S. in digital skills by 2020.”

To make the lessons as accessible as possible, Facebook is partnering with the Goodwill Community Foundation. This partnership will help to develop training resources for individuals of all backgrounds and education levels and scale the training across the U.S., according to a Facebook press release.

This isn’t the first initiative Facebook has undertaken to help individuals with their careers. In 2017, the company launched Jobs on Facebook, which is reported to have helped people find more than 1 million jobs. Facebook added an update that allows businesses to share job openings in groups in addition to posting job openings to their page, in an effort to make it easier for job seekers to find open roles.

In addition, Facebook is updating its Mentorship tool, which helps connect people in groups who are looking for a mentor in their community. The update is aimed to make it easier for group members to choose a mentorship partner based on similar goals and interests.

“By 2024, there will be more than 1 million computing jobs open in the U.S.,” Sandberg said in the Facebook post. “Filling these jobs is critical for our economy and our communities — and people looking to support their families and have impact.”

Sandberg said these updates are the latest steps the company is taking to help people gain skills and access the professional opportunities they need to thrive.