2018 Learning In Practice Award Winners Announced

Chief Learning Officer magazine has announced the winners of the 2018 Learning In Practice awards. The awards were established in 2003 to recognize learning leaders who have demonstrated excellence in the design and delivery of employee development programs.
Winners were recognized during a special awards reception on Tue, Oct. 2 at the Fall CLO Symposium in Houston, Texas.
CLO of the Year
Brenda Sugrue, Global Chief Learning Officer, EY
THE BUSINESS IMPACT AWARD
Division 1:
- Gold: Chis Bower, Global Director, GM Center of Learning, General Motors
- Silver: Brenda Sugrue, Global Chief Learning Officer, EY
- Bronze: Chris Hall, Assistant Commissioner, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Division 2:
- Gold: Parimal Rathod, Senior Vice President & Head, Business Impact Group and Learning & Development, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Limited
- Silver: Elizabeth Collins-Calder, Director, Leadership Development, Suffolk
- Bronze: James Mitchell, Vice President, Global Talent Management, Rackspace
THE BUSINESS PARTNERSHIP AWARD
Division 1:
- Gold: General Motors
- Silver: Bank of New York Mellon
- Bronze: Dell EMC
- Bronze: C3
Division 2:
- Gold: Alamo Colleges
- Silver: E&J Gallo Winery
- Bronze: Sidley Austin LLP
THE INNOVATION AWARD
Division 1:
- Gold: Mariam Kakkar, Chief, Talent Development Unit, United Nations Development Programme
- Silver: Blaire Bhojwani, Senior Director, Learning Innovation, Hilton
- Bronze: Elizabeth MacGillivray, Strategic Learning Leader, Mercer
Division 2:
- Gold: Nancy Robert, Executive Vice President, American Nurses Association
- Silver: Joe Ilvento, Chief Learning Officer, Commvault
- Silver: Mike Blanchette, Senior Director, Sales Acceleration, Veeam
- Bronze: Meriya Dyble, Director, Learning Reimagined, ATB Financial
THE STRATEGY AWARD
Division 1:
- Gold: Damodar Padhi, Vice President and Global Head, Talent Development, Tata Consultacy Services
- Silver: Laurie Jeppesen, Global Assurance Learning & Education Leader, PwC
- Bronze: Alanna Corrigan, Senior Director, Customer Service Training Design & Transformation, Air Canada
Division 2:
- Gold: Scott Hammond, Senior Manager of Industry Programs, Autodesk
- Silver: Kathleen McCutcheon, Vice President, Human Resources, Tokio Marine HCC
- Bronze: Lisa Druet, Senior Manager, E. & J. Gallo Winery
THE TALENT MANAGEMENT AWARD
Division 1:
- Gold: Judith Almendra, Vice President, Human Capital, TTEC
- Silver: Natasa Prodanovic, Group Talent Director, Coca-Cola HBC AG
- Bronze: Meredith Oakes, Global Head of Campus Strategy & Pipeline Development, BNY Mellon
Division 2:
- Gold: Jim Whiteford, Executive Director, Ally
- Silver: Helen Rossiter, Senior Talent Development Specialist, West Marine
- Bronze: Kathleen McCutcheon, Vice President, Human Resources, Tokio Marine HCC
THE TECHNOLOGY AWARD
Division 1:
- Gold: John Kusi-Mensah, AVP, Distribution Capability Center of Expertise, MetLife
- Silver: Edward Bell, Director, Dell EMC Education Services
- Bronze: Paul Lutmer, Global Commercial Learning Leader, GE Corporate
Division 2:
- Gold: Walter Davis, Global Learning Systems & Delivery Manager, Aggreko
- Silver: Brent Boeckman, Global Learning and Development Manager, Malwarebytes
THE TRAILBLAZER AWARD
Division 1:
- Gold: Patricia Acquaro, Managing Director and Head of Risk and Professional Excellence, BNY Mellon
- Silver: Charles Atkins, Vice President, Dell EMC Education Services
- Bronze: David Sylvester, Global Director, Booz Allen Hamilton
Division 2:
- Gold: Tim Tobin, Vice President, Franchisee Onboarding and Learning, Choice Hotels
- Silver: Ross McLean, Global Program Manager, Veeam
- Bronze: Anil Santhapuri, Director, Learning and Development, Altisource
EXCELLENCE IN ACADEMIC PARTNERSHIPS AWARD
- Gold: Davenport University
- Silver: Penn State Smeal College of Business/Penn State Executive Programs/CorpU
EXCELLENCE IN BLENDED LEARNING AWARD
- Gold: Learnlight
- Silver: GP Strategies
- Bronze: Rite Solutions
EXCELLENCE IN COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD
- Gold: TTEC
- Silver: CoreAxis Consulting, LLC
EXCELLENCE IN CONTENT AWARD
- Gold: Raytheon Professional Services LLC
- Silver: Impact
- Bronze: The Presentation Company
EXCELLENCE IN E-LEARNING AWARD
- Gold: Easygenerator
- Silver: Scrimmage
- Bronze: HT2 Labs
EXCELLENCE IN EXECUTIVE EDUCATION
- Gold: The Regis Company
- Silver: NovoEd
EXCELLENCE IN PARTNERSHIP AWARD
- Gold: Scrimmage
- Silver: Litmos
- Bronze: GP Strategies
EXCELLENCE IN TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION AWARD
- Gold: SweetRush
- Silver: STRIVR
- Bronze: D2L
- Bronze: Chronus