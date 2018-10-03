Strategy

2018 Learning In Practice Award Winners Announced

Winners recognized during a special awards reception at the Fall 2018 CLO Symposium in Houston, Texas
by CLO StaffOctober 3, 2018

Chief Learning Officer magazine has announced the winners of the 2018 Learning In Practice awards. The awards were established in 2003 to recognize learning leaders who have demonstrated excellence in the design and delivery of employee development programs.

Winners were recognized during a special awards reception on Tue, Oct. 2 at the Fall CLO Symposium in Houston, Texas.

CLO of the Year

Brenda Sugrue, Global Chief Learning Officer, EY

THE BUSINESS IMPACT AWARD

Division 1:

  • Gold: Chis Bower, Global Director, GM Center of Learning, General Motors
  • Silver: Brenda Sugrue, Global Chief Learning Officer, EY
  • Bronze: Chris Hall, Assistant Commissioner, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Division 2:

  • Gold: Parimal Rathod, Senior Vice President & Head, Business Impact Group and Learning & Development, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Limited
  • Silver: Elizabeth Collins-Calder, Director, Leadership Development, Suffolk
  • Bronze: James Mitchell, Vice President, Global Talent Management, Rackspace

THE BUSINESS PARTNERSHIP AWARD

Division 1:

  • Gold: General Motors
  • Silver: Bank of New York Mellon
  • Bronze: Dell EMC
  • Bronze: C3

Division 2:

  • Gold: Alamo Colleges
  • Silver: E&J Gallo Winery
  • Bronze: Sidley Austin LLP

THE INNOVATION AWARD

Division 1:

  • Gold: Mariam Kakkar, Chief, Talent Development Unit, United Nations Development Programme
  • Silver: Blaire Bhojwani, Senior Director, Learning Innovation, Hilton
  • Bronze: Elizabeth MacGillivray, Strategic Learning Leader, Mercer

Division 2:

  • Gold: Nancy Robert, Executive Vice President, American Nurses Association
  • Silver: Joe Ilvento, Chief Learning Officer, Commvault
  • Silver: Mike Blanchette, Senior Director, Sales Acceleration, Veeam
  • Bronze: Meriya Dyble, Director, Learning Reimagined, ATB Financial

THE STRATEGY AWARD

Division 1:

  • Gold: Damodar Padhi, Vice President and Global Head, Talent Development, Tata Consultacy Services
  • Silver: Laurie Jeppesen, Global Assurance Learning & Education Leader, PwC
  • Bronze: Alanna Corrigan, Senior Director, Customer Service Training Design & Transformation, Air Canada

Division 2:

  • Gold: Scott Hammond, Senior Manager of Industry Programs, Autodesk
  • Silver: Kathleen McCutcheon, Vice President, Human Resources, Tokio Marine HCC
  • Bronze: Lisa Druet, Senior Manager, E. & J. Gallo Winery

THE TALENT MANAGEMENT AWARD

Division 1:

  • Gold: Judith Almendra, Vice President, Human Capital, TTEC
  • Silver: Natasa Prodanovic, Group Talent Director, Coca-Cola HBC AG
  • Bronze: Meredith Oakes, Global Head of Campus Strategy & Pipeline Development, BNY Mellon

Division 2:

  • Gold: Jim Whiteford, Executive Director, Ally
  • Silver: Helen Rossiter, Senior Talent Development Specialist, West Marine
  • Bronze: Kathleen McCutcheon, Vice President, Human Resources, Tokio Marine HCC

THE TECHNOLOGY AWARD

Division 1:

  • Gold: John Kusi-Mensah, AVP, Distribution Capability Center of Expertise, MetLife
  • Silver: Edward Bell, Director, Dell EMC Education Services
  • Bronze: Paul Lutmer, Global Commercial Learning Leader, GE Corporate

Division 2:

  • Gold: Walter Davis, Global Learning Systems & Delivery Manager, Aggreko
  • Silver: Brent Boeckman, Global Learning and Development Manager, Malwarebytes

THE TRAILBLAZER AWARD

Division 1:

  • Gold: Patricia Acquaro, Managing Director and Head of Risk and Professional Excellence, BNY Mellon
  • Silver: Charles Atkins, Vice President, Dell EMC Education Services
  • Bronze: David Sylvester, Global Director, Booz Allen Hamilton

Division 2:

  • Gold: Tim Tobin, Vice President, Franchisee Onboarding and Learning, Choice Hotels
  • Silver: Ross McLean, Global Program Manager, Veeam
  • Bronze: Anil Santhapuri, Director, Learning and Development, Altisource

EXCELLENCE IN ACADEMIC PARTNERSHIPS AWARD

  • Gold: Davenport University
  • Silver: Penn State Smeal College of Business/Penn State Executive Programs/CorpU

EXCELLENCE IN BLENDED LEARNING AWARD

  • Gold: Learnlight
  • Silver: GP Strategies
  • Bronze: Rite Solutions

EXCELLENCE IN COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD

  • Gold: TTEC
  • Silver: CoreAxis Consulting, LLC

EXCELLENCE IN CONTENT AWARD

  • Gold: Raytheon Professional Services LLC
  • Silver: Impact
  • Bronze: The Presentation Company

EXCELLENCE IN E-LEARNING AWARD

  • Gold: Easygenerator
  • Silver: Scrimmage
  • Bronze: HT2 Labs

EXCELLENCE IN EXECUTIVE EDUCATION

  • Gold: The Regis Company
  • Silver: NovoEd

EXCELLENCE IN PARTNERSHIP AWARD

  • Gold: Scrimmage
  • Silver: Litmos
  • Bronze: GP Strategies

EXCELLENCE IN TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION AWARD

  • Gold: SweetRush
  • Silver: STRIVR
  • Bronze: D2L
  • Bronze: Chronus

To comment, email editor@clomedia.com.


Filed under: Strategy