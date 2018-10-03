2018 Learning In Practice Award Winners Announced

Chief Learning Officer magazine has announced the winners of the 2018 Learning In Practice awards. The awards were established in 2003 to recognize learning leaders who have demonstrated excellence in the design and delivery of employee development programs.

Winners were recognized during a special awards reception on Tue, Oct. 2 at the Fall CLO Symposium in Houston, Texas.

CLO of the Year

Brenda Sugrue, Global Chief Learning Officer, EY

THE BUSINESS IMPACT AWARD

Division 1:

Gold: Chis Bower, Global Director, GM Center of Learning, General Motors

Silver: Brenda Sugrue, Global Chief Learning Officer, EY

Bronze: Chris Hall, Assistant Commissioner, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Division 2:

Gold: Parimal Rathod, Senior Vice President & Head, Business Impact Group and Learning & Development, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Limited

Silver: Elizabeth Collins-Calder, Director, Leadership Development, Suffolk

Bronze: James Mitchell, Vice President, Global Talent Management, Rackspace

THE BUSINESS PARTNERSHIP AWARD

Division 1:

Gold: General Motors

Silver: Bank of New York Mellon

Bronze: Dell EMC

Bronze: C3

Division 2:

Gold: Alamo Colleges

Silver: E&J Gallo Winery

Bronze: Sidley Austin LLP

THE INNOVATION AWARD

Division 1:

Gold: Mariam Kakkar, Chief, Talent Development Unit, United Nations Development Programme

Silver: Blaire Bhojwani, Senior Director, Learning Innovation, Hilton

Bronze: Elizabeth MacGillivray, Strategic Learning Leader, Mercer

Division 2:

Gold: Nancy Robert, Executive Vice President, American Nurses Association

Silver: Joe Ilvento, Chief Learning Officer, Commvault

Silver: Mike Blanchette, Senior Director, Sales Acceleration, Veeam

Bronze: Meriya Dyble, Director, Learning Reimagined, ATB Financial

THE STRATEGY AWARD

Division 1:

Gold: Damodar Padhi, Vice President and Global Head, Talent Development, Tata Consultacy Services

Silver: Laurie Jeppesen, Global Assurance Learning & Education Leader, PwC

Bronze: Alanna Corrigan, Senior Director, Customer Service Training Design & Transformation, Air Canada

Division 2:

Gold: Scott Hammond, Senior Manager of Industry Programs, Autodesk

Silver: Kathleen McCutcheon, Vice President, Human Resources, Tokio Marine HCC

Bronze: Lisa Druet, Senior Manager, E. & J. Gallo Winery

THE TALENT MANAGEMENT AWARD

Division 1:

Gold: Judith Almendra, Vice President, Human Capital, TTEC

Silver: Natasa Prodanovic, Group Talent Director, Coca-Cola HBC AG

Bronze: Meredith Oakes, Global Head of Campus Strategy & Pipeline Development, BNY Mellon

Division 2:

Gold: Jim Whiteford, Executive Director, Ally

Silver: Helen Rossiter, Senior Talent Development Specialist, West Marine

Bronze: Kathleen McCutcheon, Vice President, Human Resources, Tokio Marine HCC

THE TECHNOLOGY AWARD

Division 1:

Gold: John Kusi-Mensah, AVP, Distribution Capability Center of Expertise, MetLife

Silver: Edward Bell, Director, Dell EMC Education Services

Bronze: Paul Lutmer, Global Commercial Learning Leader, GE Corporate

Division 2:

Gold: Walter Davis, Global Learning Systems & Delivery Manager, Aggreko

Silver: Brent Boeckman, Global Learning and Development Manager, Malwarebytes

THE TRAILBLAZER AWARD

Division 1:

Gold: Patricia Acquaro, Managing Director and Head of Risk and Professional Excellence, BNY Mellon

Silver: Charles Atkins, Vice President, Dell EMC Education Services

Bronze: David Sylvester, Global Director, Booz Allen Hamilton

Division 2:

Gold: Tim Tobin, Vice President, Franchisee Onboarding and Learning, Choice Hotels

Silver: Ross McLean, Global Program Manager, Veeam

Bronze: Anil Santhapuri, Director, Learning and Development, Altisource

EXCELLENCE IN ACADEMIC PARTNERSHIPS AWARD

Gold: Davenport University

Silver: Penn State Smeal College of Business/Penn State Executive Programs/CorpU

EXCELLENCE IN BLENDED LEARNING AWARD

Gold: Learnlight

Silver: GP Strategies

Bronze: Rite Solutions

EXCELLENCE IN COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD

Gold: TTEC

Silver: CoreAxis Consulting, LLC

EXCELLENCE IN CONTENT AWARD

Gold: Raytheon Professional Services LLC

Silver: Impact

Bronze: The Presentation Company

EXCELLENCE IN E-LEARNING AWARD

Gold: Easygenerator

Silver: Scrimmage

Bronze: HT2 Labs

EXCELLENCE IN EXECUTIVE EDUCATION

Gold: The Regis Company

Silver: NovoEd

EXCELLENCE IN PARTNERSHIP AWARD

Gold: Scrimmage

Silver: Litmos

Bronze: GP Strategies

EXCELLENCE IN TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION AWARD