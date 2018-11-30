New Data Reveals Top 20 Universities for Graduate Employment

Qualification and training provider The Knowledge Academy pulled data from QS Graduate Employability Rankings to find out which U.S. universities ranked highest for graduate employment. The 2018 results represent the percentage of students who found a full-time or part-time job within 12 months of graduating.

At the top of the list, the University of Chicago ranks the highest with 93.9 percent of students finding a job within 12 months of graduation. The University of Pennsylvania follows closely with 93.2 percent and the University of California at Los Angeles came in third with 92.8 percent.

Princeton and Harvard University listed as 89.8 percent and 86.1 percent, respectively.

Toward the bottom of the list, University of Michigan shows a graduate employment rate of 76.3 percent. Boston University and Brown University tied with 70.2 percent, a 23.7 percentage point difference from the top-ranked university.

Further, research conducted by executive recruitment firm Kittleman found that University of Wisconsin, Harvard University, Cornell University, University of Michigan and Stanford University are the top five schools where Fortune 500 company CEOs earned their undergraduate degree. All of the universities, except University of Wisconsin, are on the top 20 universities for graduate employment list.