Excellence in Blended Learning recognizes vendors that have deployed a variety of tools in support of a client’s learning program that delivers engaging learning combining multiple modalities.

GOLD

Learnlight

Deutsche Telekom faced multiple challenges with its language training programs due to high costs, lack of flexibility, inefficient face-to-face programs and outdated training methods. The company wanted its staff to improve on English and decided to partner with Learnlight.

Learnlight is an education technology company aimed at delivering language and skills training online and on the ground to learners in more than 150 countries. Its curriculum is developed for adult professionals working in an international environment. It has a unique classroom methodology, where students do activities before class instead of homework.

According to the nomination application, this is done so “students can take full advantage of their time with their trainer and focus on practicing and producing the language acquired.” Then, after the session, students can complete additional activities and focus on areas where they need extra help.

In February 2016, the Global English digital transformation initiative was introduced, aimed at implementing an online blended language learning solution that would support self-paced and tutored digital language learning.

The initiative led to the introduction of two new services: Learnlight Academy, an open-group virtual service where students can enroll at any time of the year and choose a group, and Learnlight Café, a virtual meeting space open all day to build fluency and improve communication skills. Additionally, “Single Sign-On” was integrated, allowing learners to access training courses from a personalized page.

According to the nomination application, 4,000 individuals in more than 30 countries have had English training. Enhancing cross-border team collaboration, ensuring effective communication with growing international customer-base, and reducing training spend considerably for Deutsche Telekom.

SILVER

GP Strategies

Bristol-Myers Squibb underwent a transformation from a pharmaceutical to a global biopharma company. It needed to implement a blended learning people strategy focused on developing performance for its employees, specifically its 4,500 managers. BMS wanted learning to be easily consumed; to capture managers’ attention and engage them in skill development like coaching, giving and receiving feedback. BMS partnered with BlessingWhite, a division of GP Strategies, in developing manager performance.

GP Strategies is a global performance improvement company focused on: sales and technical training, eLearning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. GP Strategies introduced an online learning platform to help managers improve their skills in coaching and drive performance. The team created two streamlined paths that managers could access directly, one for new managers and one for established managers.

This resulted in a learning solution that was flexible, relevant and reflected the speed and agility that BMS expects from managers. According to the nomination application, “Managers were more inclined to engage in the improvement of their leadership and talent development skills.”

BRONZE

Rite-Solutions

Boeing Co.’s Capture Team Leader onsite instructor-led training course was offered in St. Louis with no prework and with guest speakers canceling at the last minute. Thus, Boeing decided to redesign the course using a blended learning approach addressing several of the company’s business challenges and accessible to any qualified CTL.

Rite-Solutions was contracted to design, develop and support the launch. The company’s learning consultants designed an effort that was undertaken through virtual learning objectives and an ILT case study. It impacted 250 participants and provided them with valuable knowledge.