Apprenticeship Resources

“The Federal Resources Playbook for Registered Apprenticeship”

This guide from the Employment and Training Administration provides information for employers, labor unions, apprenticeship sponsors and other organizations on how to access federal apprenticeship funds and resources.

“A Quick-Start Toolkit: Building Registered Apprenticeship Programs”

This toolkit provides steps and resources to start and register an apprenticeship program, from exploring the apprenticeship model as a workforce strategy to launching a new program.

Techtonica

This nonprofit offers six-month tech apprenticeships with stipends and laptops to Bay Area women and nonbinary adults with low incomes, then places graduates with sponsor companies for at least three months of full-time work.

LaunchCode

This nonprofit tech apprenticeship organization provides training for nontraditional tech candidates and matches trainees with paid apprenticeships at local companies.

Mined Minds

This nonprofit coding bootcamp in Pennsylvania provides former coal miners with coding and computer software training.

“Supporting Community College Delivery of Apprenticeships”

This is a report from JFF, the national workforce and education nonprofit, on community college involvement in apprenticeship programs.

This story was originally published as a sidebar to the story “Fill Your Own Tech Talent Pool.”