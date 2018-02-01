News

Hogan Assessments Names New CEO

Scott Gregory has been named CEO of Hogan Assessments.

Hogan Assessments announced Jan. 29 that Scott Gregory will assume the role of CEO effective March 1. Gregory succeeds current CEO Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic, who has resigned and will leave the company Feb. 28.

“Scott is uniquely positioned to become Hogan’s next CEO,” said Robert Hogan, the company’s founder and president. “He has a thorough understanding of every type of client organization Hogan serves, deep knowledge of our assessments and research dating back to his work with us during Hogan’s early years.”

Gregory, who completed his Ph.D. under Robert and Joyce Hogan at The University of Tulsa, was one of Hogan’s first employees and has served in various capacities with the company, including his current role as partner and vice president of consulting, leading Hogan’s domestic and international consulting teams. From 2013-16, he was Hogan’s general manager, Twin Cities. Prior to that, he served as vice president of talent management and organizational development at Pentair. He also was a consultant for Personnel Decisions International and Hogan’s partner, MDA Leadership Consulting.

Throughout his career, Gregory has consulted for half of the Fortune 100 and worked with personality assessment in North and South America, Australia, Asia and Europe.

