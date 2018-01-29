Learning Technology

Learning Technology: Navigating the Changing Landscape

The future of the learning technology market is uncertain, but monitoring and understanding emerging learning technologies can help CLOs improve the learner experience.

It’s uncertain what direction the market will go when it comes to the future of learning technology, which can be paralyzing when trying to establish business strategy, says Casper Moerck, head of learning technology at Siemens. In addition to continuously monitoring and testing emerging learning technologies, organizations and business leaders need to focus on digitalization and designing for the learner experience.

Tags: artificial intelligence, digitalization, learner experience, learning technology, microlearning