Inside L&D

Inside L&D: Leverage Learning and Talent to Drive Transformation

Learning and talent must be tied directly to an organization’s core purpose to drive culture change.

Talent is at the center of any organization, and linking your learning and talent strategies directly to your company’s mission, vision and values is table stakes for driving culture change, says Michael Nehoray, Ph.D., Mattel’s vice president and head of global learning & organization development. It’s a simple premise, and coupled with implementing fluid learning and talent practices, such as ongoing feedback, microlearning and “just-in-time” learning, it can drive organizational transformation.

