Login

 

Lost your password?

 

Learning Technology

Learning Technology: The Case for Virtual Reality

Now is the time to build a case for virtual reality and implement it in your organization.
CLO Staff,

The virtual reality market is exploding, and offering customized VR and AR learning experiences in your company can pack a powerful punch, says Anders Gronstedt, Ph.D., president of Gronstedt Group. Implementing these programs requires buy-in from decision-makers and hiring internal or external resources with a particular skill set.

Tags: , , ,