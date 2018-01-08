Learning Technology

Learning Technology: The Case for Virtual Reality

Now is the time to build a case for virtual reality and implement it in your organization.

The virtual reality market is exploding, and offering customized VR and AR learning experiences in your company can pack a powerful punch, says Anders Gronstedt, Ph.D., president of Gronstedt Group. Implementing these programs requires buy-in from decision-makers and hiring internal or external resources with a particular skill set.

Tags: augmented reality, learning technology, technology, virtual reality