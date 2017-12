Your Career

Your Career: Nonconformity and Dissent

Embracing nonconformity and constructive dissent leads to more innovation and better decision-making.

As leaders, CLOs can embrace nonconformity and reward constructive discord to end up with better decisions, more creativity and more engaging conversations, says Francesca Gino, professor at Harvard Business School and author of “Rebel Talent.”

Tags: Careers, creativity, Francesca Gino, Harvard Business School, Nonconformity, Rebel Talent