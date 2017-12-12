Learning In Practice Awards

Excellence in Content

Recognizing vendors that have created superior customized and/or off-the-shelf learning content.

Gold

The Regis Co.

In order to meet ambitious 2020 goals for market share and revenue, EY Global Advisory knew auditors had to know how to deliver high-quality audits, understand the audit plan and how it fits into EY’s business. Increasingly, they also have to understand technology and IT-related audit issues.

EY worked with The Regis Co. to create a program called IT Audit Essentials. The initiative is a three-day classroom instructor-led or virtual immersive experience training that recreates the challenges third-year audit professionals deal with in addressing IT-related audit issues.

The program uses Mental Models, learning activities that help build confidence and competence, and Balance Points, a simulation that helps leaders decide whether to delegate or complete an assignment themselves. Participants also took part in classroom discussions where participants led discussions of the topics and activities in the simulation and primed activities where they are involved in tasks with audit-agnostic content.

Evaluation results showed that many participants found the program useful right from the start. Since its launch, IT Audit Essentials has continued to be one of the most highly rated EY courses.

Silver

MindGym

Though the firm has always been committed to diversity, leaders at investment fund TIAA believed there was room for improvement. Their belief is that a dedication to inclusion gives companies an advantage and prepares them to thrive in an ever-changing world.

With that in mind, TIAA hired MindGym to create content for a three-year program called Journey to Inclusion. The focus of the content was to get more out of all of the individuals within TIAA including those from diverse backgrounds, and how inclusion can help the firm achieve its strategy and vision. Content also would address how TIAA could use its brand to bring in even better talent from all populations including diverse ones.

The MindGym program included face-to-face sessions, virtual sessions, self-directed learning and passive inclusion “nudges.” To date, 98 percent of senior leaders who participated said they will use what they learned and recommend the session to others.

Bronze

Partners In Leadership

After going through a series of corporate buyouts, Bristol Farms, a grocery retailer based in Southern California, contracted Partners In Leadership to implement a culture change initiative called Lead Culture. Based on 30 years of research and experience, the program deploys strategies including identifying key results for the year, defining culture beliefs and aligning senior management around those key results and culture beliefs. The ultimate impact of the learning initiative played out in store results but also in how employees communicated and interacted with each other. Peer-to-peer collaboration, top-down communication and bottom-up communication all improved.

Marygrace Schumann is an editorial intern at Chief Learning Officer magazine. She can be reached at editor@CLOmedia.com.

