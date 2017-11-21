Your Career

How to Do More Deep and Meaningful Work

In the age of automation the ability to focus and learn is the source of greater results, says author Cal Newport.

by CLO Staff

In our latest Your Career interview, author and computer science professor Cal Newport uncovers the nature of deep work and how focusing without distraction on a cognitively demanding task is the source of competitive advantage. But it’s not easy. Fortunately, the ability to focus and do deep work is something that can be trained. The result is higher quality and quantity of work.

