Inside L&D: Mattel Reimagines Learning and Talent

Michael Nehoray describes the complexities of transforming learning and talent at the iconic toymaker.

by CLO Staff

Leadership is everyone’s role at Mattel says Michael Nehoray, vice president and head of global learning and organization development. The company is transforming its learning and talent functions through a declared set of aligned behaviors, capabilities and values that leaders model.

