Leadership

Building a Continuous Culture of Learning

AT&T CLO John Palmer talks about the importance of retraining your workforce and investing in people.

by CLO Staff

Employees need to keep up with the pace of change of the industry. At AT&T, partnerships with leaders help identify the future skills necessary. AT&T CLO John Palmer talks about the importance of retraining your workforce, investing in your people and being transparent with your employees.

Tags: AT&T, culture, learning, reskilling